SC's Electric Cooperatives Prep for Hurricane Irma

(WLTX) – The state’s electric cooperatives are preparing for power outages across the state.

Hurricane Irma could potentially bring strong rains and winds knocking down trees and power lines.

Crews are anticipating powerful winds and trees knocking down power lines.

Trucks are fueled up and stocked up with needed materials.

Crews are on standby and some main offices are filled with food and cots just in case a large response is needed.

“We already have in place mutual aid agreements with electric utilities, electric cooperatives across the state and across the southeast to ensure that they’re available to help us if needed,” Lou Green with the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina explained. “The electric cooperatives in the low country. Beaufort, Jasper county and then up the Savannah River on the South Carolina side, we’re certainly watching that very carefully.”

The cooperatives serve 1.5 million people all over the state.

If you experience an outage to call your local electric cooperative as soon as possible.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ecsc.org/



