SCSU to Request $27 Million from Lawmakers

SCSU to request $27 million dollars (Photo: WLTX)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - In the last few years, South Carolina State University has faced budget issues, probation, and almost losing accreditation. This year they are asking lawmakers for $27 million dollars in 2017 Fiscal Year Budget.

At the top of their priority list is Information Technology. Five million dollars would go toward upgrading software, faster internet, firewall and antivirus protection. They say their current system is outdated and students can't access online resources.

Next on their priority list is targeting student success and enrollment. The school's graduation rate is 36% and the retention rate for first time freshmen is 57%. Six million dollars would to go toward renovating the student center, adding an academic counseling office, and marketing initiatives to help bring those numbers up.

The priciest item on the list is the almost Eight and a half million dollar renovation to Truth Hall, a 400 bed dormitory that has been closed since 2015.

The university is also asking for $2.5 million dollars for the Transportation Center, which focuses on research and education in the Transportation field. That money will allow them to match and obtain 10 million dollars in federal grant money. They have asked for an additional $500,000 to bring faculty to the center.

About $2 million dollars will go toward roof replacements, including the phase 1 roof replacement of the Stanback Museum and Planetarium.