Search For Armed Robbery Suspect in Forest Acres

Columbia, SC (WLX) Columbia Police are looking for a man accused of robbing the Circle K in Forest Acres.

According to tweets from the Columbia Police department the robbery happened shortly before 10 PM and was at the Circle K at 5425 Forest Drive.

Investigators are working to get a description of the suspect who was wearing a dark hoodie. No one was injured in the robbery.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

