WLTX
Close

Search for Suspect Underway in Fatal Shooting Leaving One Dead, One Recovering

One person died after shots were fired Saturday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Amanda Hurley, wltx 1:52 PM. EST January 27, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - One person died after shots were fired Saturday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say two male were struck in the upper body on the 600 block of Old Manor Road just after 10 a.m.

The victims were transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital. One victims was pronounced dead, while the other is still recovering.

Deputies say it is an isolated incident. The location of a suspect is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

© 2018 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories