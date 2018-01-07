Search Suspended for 42-Year-Old Fisherman in Waters Near Myrtle Beach

U.S. Coast Guard searches for 42-year-old fisherman approximately 21 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo: USCG Southeast)

CHARLESTON, SC (WLTX) - The U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search Saturday at sunset for Howard "Dale" Smith, missing in waters near Myrtle Beach since late Friday evening.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command says it received a call at 9:29 p.m. Friday from the crew of the Addis Sylvester, a 42-foot fishing vessel out of Little River, S.C., reporting a crewmember had fallen overboard.

USCG officials say search crews completed 20 searches covering approximately 3,052 square miles, using the following assets:

Coast Guard Station Georgetown boatcrews

Coast Guard Cutter Cormorant, an 87-foot Coastal Patrol Boat from Sector Charleston

Coast Guard Cutter Forward, a 270-foot Medium Endurance Cutter from Portsmouth, Virginia

Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson, a 154-foot Fast Response Cutter from Cape May, New Jersey

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules search plane

“The decision to suspend the search for Dale was not an easy one, and it was made understanding his experience as a fisherman and his will to live," said Capt. John Reed, Commander, Coast Guard Sector Charleston.

The incident is currently under investigation.

