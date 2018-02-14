Search Underway for Attempted Murder Suspect in Richland County

(Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Deparment)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating an attempted murder suspect.

Deputies say a victim with gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body was dropped off in front of Palmetto Health Richland's emergency room around 1:30 a.m. February 11.

The incident reportedly occurred when the suspect drove to BP gas station at 7301 Parklane Road, immediately fired multiple shots at the victim, then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

