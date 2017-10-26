Search Underway for Missing Barnwell County Teen

(Photo: Williston Police Department)

BARNWELL COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - The Williston Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police say Kody Maxwell, 15, may be with friends or acquaintances. If that is the case, police say they may charge those individuals with failing to notify the guardians or authorities.

If you see Maxwell or have any information as to his whereabouts, police ask you to contact them at (803) 266-7011 or the Barnwell County Sheriff's Department dispatch line at (803) 541-1080.

Asking all citizens to share and be on the lookout for, Kody Maxwell age 15 reported missing to our department recently.... Posted by Williston SC Police Department on Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Police ask you to share the call for information, as well.

