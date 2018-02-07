Search Underway for Missing Richland County Teen

(Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Departmenty)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate an missing 16-year-old from Richland County.

Deputies say Lauren Floyd was last seen on Saturday, February 3 at a residence off Broad River Road and has not been in contact with her family Friday, January 26. Floyd's says this is very uncharacteristic behavior and they are concerned for her well-being, according to investigators.

Lauren is described as a 5’0” while female with blonde and brown hair, brown eyes and weighing approximately 100 pounds.

If you think you have seen Lauren or have any information about her whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

