Search Underway for Missing York Man in Need of Medication

YORK COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - York County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who needs his medicine.

Deputies say William Charles Gervais, 66, of York was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 10, when he abruptly left his home. Gervais left home without his medicine or his cell phone, authorities say.

Gervais is described as a 66-year-old white man with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'11" and weighs approximately 260 lbs.

Authorities say they believe he is traveling in a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with SC tag number AEP377 and a sticker in the rear window that reads, "In loving memory of Bobby McKeown."

Officials say Gervais is diabetic and does not have his medication with him.

If you think you see Mr. Gervais or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to call Lt. Miller at (803) 628-3059.

