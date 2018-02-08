Search Underway for Suspects Who Robbed ATM Tech in Lexington

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington deputies are searching for two suspects connected to the robbery of an ATM tech Thursday afternoon.
Deputies say the man was robbed while working on a drive-up ATM at BB&T on Harbison Boulevard. The victim did not sustain any injuries.
Two black male suspects reportedly left the scene in a gray Mazda hatchback.
The branch is still operating, but the drive-thru lanes have been closed for investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
