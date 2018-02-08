WLTX
Search Underway for Suspects Who Robbed ATM Tech in Lexington

Lexington deputies are searching for two suspects connected to the robbery of an ATM tech Thursday afternoon.

Amanda Hurley, wltx 12:49 PM. EST February 08, 2018

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington deputies are searching for two suspects connected to the robbery of an ATM tech Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say the man was robbed while working on a drive-up ATM at BB&T on Harbison Boulevard. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

Two black male suspects reportedly left the scene in a gray Mazda hatchback.

The branch is still operating, but the drive-thru lanes have been closed for investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

