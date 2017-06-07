Last Sears Store in Columbia Shutting Down

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The last remaining Sears store in Columbia is closing down.

The company announced they're shuttering 72 more stores nationwide, including the location on Two Notch Road at the Columbia Place Mall.

The closing stores included Kmarts and auto centers.

The company released the following:

"We can confirm that we are making the difficult, but necessary decision to close this Sears store. The store will close to the public in early September. Until then, the store will remain open for customers. The store will begin its liquidation sale on June 16. We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced. We often hear from our members who are disappointed when we close a store, but our Shop Your Way membership platform, websites and mobile apps allow us to maintain these valued relationships long after a store closes its doors. As a result, we hope to retain a portion of the sales previously associated with this store by maintaining our relationships with the members who shopped this location. Our members and customers can also shop at our other Kmart locations, which are listed here. The number of associates is not publicly available. Those associates that are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores."

Sears had previously closed down the store that was located in Harbison. That was then remodeled and turned into a Belk men's store.

