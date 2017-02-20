(Photo: David McNew/Getty Images, 2009 Getty Images)

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - The Prosper Strong Foundation is hosting The Second Chance Career Fair on Wednesday. The event will be from three p.m. to seven p.m. at Dutch Square Mall.

The job fair is to help those who have trouble finding employment due to background checks, disabilities, or lack of experience. It also serves to educate the public as to what steps can be made to further their education and careers.

You will need to bring a resume to the event.

If you have any additional questions about the event, you can call (803) 546-3325 or (844) 411-4388 ext. 710.

