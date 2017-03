Second Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Revised Travel Ban

Sean Spicer on Twitter posts, "@POTUS has signed a new executive order that will keep the nation safe." (Photo: Sean Spicer)

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) - A federal judge in Maryland has blocked President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

A federal judge in Hawaii also put the revised plan on hold yesterday.

U.S District Judge Derrick Watson issued his ruling Wednesday after hearing arguments on Hawaii's request for a temporary retraining order involving the ban.

His ruling prevents the executive order from going into effect Thursday.



More than half a dozen states are trying to stop the ban, and federal courts in Maryland, Washington state and Hawaii heard arguments Wednesday about whether it should be put into practice.



Hawaii argued that the ban discriminates on the basis of nationality and would prevent Hawaii residents from receiving visits from relatives in the six mostly Muslim countries covered by the ban.



The state also says the ban would harm its tourism industry and the ability to recruit foreign students and workers.

© 2017 Associated Press