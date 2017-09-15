Columbia, SC (WLTX) - News 19 has been investigating the sexual assault of two children at a Columbia park, home to a city-run summer camp for kids.

We have been asking for several weeks to speak with someone from the city of Columbia on what happened and what has been done since they learned of the assaults.

According to two Columbia police reports, in late July a 5-year-old boy was lured from Lorick Park and sexually assaulted by a 16-year-old.

In the second assault, that we learned happened in May, a Columbia police report reveals that a 9-yea-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 15-year-old.

On Wednesday News 19 was offered a sit-down interview with city manager Teresa Wilson, to discuss the disciplinary actions taken since the two reported sexual assaults of children at Lorick Park.

We were asked to provide the questions for the interview ahead of time to public relations director Leshia Utsey.

It is not our policy to provide questions ahead of interviews. Instead we offered them the scope of what we would like answered in regards to their policy and procedures surrounding city parks and safety. As a result we we were denied a sit down interview with the city manager.

While News 19 wasn't able to get questions on Friday, we will still push to find out why the public wasn't notified of the two reported sexual assaults of children at Lorick Park and what steps the city has taken to make sure the parks are safe for families.

