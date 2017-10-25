Rasheem Shay (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say they've now arrested both of the suspects accused of firing at a grandmother and a child at a northeast Columbia home Tuesday afternoon.

Officers announced Wednesday they'd arrested 27-year-old Rasheem Shay. Shay was found around 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Hard Scrabble Road.

A few hours later, they updated to say his accomplice, 17-year-old Janet Teresa Chiles, was taken into custody at another location on Hard Scrabble.

The situation began around 5:30 p.m Tuesday, when officers got a call of shots fired at a house in the 200 block of Elders Pond Circle, which is off Hard Scrabble Road.

Deputies say Chiles' grandmother, as well as a juvenile, were able to escape from the home after the shots were fired, and were not hurt.

Officers then surrounded the home for nearly four hours while they tried to determine if anyone was inside. Around 9:15 p.m., they began leaving the scene, when it was clear the suspects weren't in the home.

Investigators believe the pair left before officers arrived.

Deputies say Chiles and Shay are acquaintances. What led up to the shooting is not yet clear.

"We're going to figure out exactly what happened," said Richland County Deputy Katelyn Jasek.

Jasek said because of the relationship of everyone involved, this is believed to be an isolated incident, and they don't believe the neighborhood there is in any danger.

Anyone with information on where Chiles is should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

