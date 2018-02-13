Second Suspect Arrested in Fatal Double Hit-And-Run

Xavier Ivy Hall (Photo: CPD)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A second arrest has been made in connection to the double hit-and-run on Two Notch Road that killed a 58-year-old woman last week.

Columbia police say the male and female victim were thrown from the moped after 35-year-old Xavier Ivy Hall hit them from behind in a GMC Yukon.

The woman died the day after the incident as a result of her injuries. The 54-year-old male victim did not sustain any serious injuries.

Hall turned himself into police and is being held at the Richland County Detention Center. He is charged with hit and run involving death, failure to provide information and render aid and driving vehicle too fast for conditions.

William Washington, 72, was arrested last week for reportedly running over the female victim after the initial collision. Washington was charged with felony hit and run and failure to render aid and provide information.

© 2018 WLTX-TV