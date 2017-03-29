Damage across North Texas; warnings have expired for DFW area

Dalton Creek community damage in Rockwall. Photo: Brian A.

Emergency crews are out assessing damage left behind from overnight storms.

The severe weather threat has ended for the immediate Dallas-Fort Worth area as the watches and warnings have been allowed to expire and the storm system has marched into East Texas.



WFAA reporter Monica Hernandez saw damage in the Dalton Ranch Community of Rockwall, where multiple homes were damaged and five houses were reportedly destroyed.





WFAA viewers continue to share damage photos stretching from Granbury to Garland. Photos show trees and power lines down across the area.

In Keller, sheds were destroyed, littering debris across the Home Depot on Highway 377.

Tweet your weather damage photo using #wfaaweather.

Click here to watch LIVE WFAA updates from Pete Delkus and the WFAA weather team.

As the storms have passed through North Texas, there are multiple reports of trees and power lines that have come down. Over 203,000 homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth lost power at one point. As of 6 a.m. about 177,000 people were still in the dark.

Click here to download the WFAA app for weather alerts and local radar.

By 5 a.m., the line of storms was east of the Dallas-Fort Worth area with a few showers remaining for the Wednesday morning rush hour.

To stay up to date around the clock with severe weather updates, follow Chief Meteorologist, Pete Delkus' tweets:

Tweets by wfaaweather

© 2017 WFAA-TV