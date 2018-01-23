Security Expert Speaks On Comedy House Fight Video

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the fight that took place at the Comedy House on Sunday night.

Atlanta-based comedian Steve Brown was performing when a man in the audience jumped on stage and began fighting him.

Several videos of the altercation were taken and put on social media. Many people who commented on the videos were asking about security at the venue.

News 19 reached out to Chandra Cleveland-Jennings, owner of Columbia Private Investigations and Security Consultants, who watched the video of the fight.

"Where was security?" asks Jennings. "The first notion of that person raising up in their chair, security should've been immediately there."

Jennings says for most events, there should be at least one security officer for every 50 people.

"If you're having a guest there, such as a comedian or whatever the case may be, there has to be protection for that person," Jennings said. "It just seems like here it wasn't that way. If it got to the hostile point, where you as a security officer observed that this guy might be getting a little angry, I would have someone closer to the comedian escort him to the side, in case something happened."

The video showed a man jumping on stage, throwing punches, a microphone stand and a stool at Brown.

"With security you can't cut corners because if you cut corners on a day to day exposure you end up paying dearly and costly if something were to take place," she said.

So far no arrests have been made and investigators are still looking into the incident.



