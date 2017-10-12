See You At The Fair Alligator

Columbia, SC (WTLX) - One of the newest exhibits at the South Carolina State Fair this year is the live alligator show.

The show is meant to let people get a close look at the many types of gators as well as learn more about them. The show even has one of the rarest ones you'll find, an albino alligator.

The show is setup near the South Gate next to the Ellison Building.

Watch an interview with alligator handler, David, about what all the show has to offer.

