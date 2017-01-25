Semi-Truck Strikes Lexington Gas Station

(Photo: Lexington Police Department)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington police are investigating how a semi-truck wound up hitting a gas station in town.

The collision happened Wednesday morning at a store near the intersection of West Main Street and Chariot Street. Images from the scene show a metal awning knocked over by the semi, and laying on the front hood of the big rig. The collapsed structure is also laying on a pickup truck.

No injuries were reported, and there's apparently no damage to any gas tanks.

