Semi-Truck Strikes Lexington Gas Station

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington police are investigating how a semi-truck wound up hitting a gas station in town.
The collision happened Wednesday morning at a store near the intersection of West Main Street and Chariot Street. Images from the scene show a metal awning knocked over by the semi, and laying on the front hood of the big rig. The collapsed structure is also laying on a pickup truck.
No injuries were reported, and there's apparently no damage to any gas tanks.
