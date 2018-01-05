Sen. Graham Talks N. Korea, Golfing With President Trump

Senator Lindsey Graham talks about playing golf with President Trump. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Senator Lindsey Graham said he will do anything short of giving into the demands of North Korea to avoid war.

"I think every time they test a weapon we get closer. China could do more. They should do more. I hope we talk with North Korea. I will do anything to avoid a war, but the one thing I won't do is give in to the demands of the North Koreans," he said.

Senator Graham attended a pro-life event in Columbia Friday. Our crew interviewed him before the event started.

"I stand behind President Trump and we are running out of time. The closer they get to perfecting the technology where a missile could actually hit America and the weapon can enter the atmosphere and survive is a bad day for us and we are closer to that day than we were last year. We're not there yet, but we are running out of time," he said.

Graham also spoke about his growing relationship with the President. Graham was seen heading to the golf course with President Trump last month.

"From the time you get on the tee box to the last put is made, it is a hoot playing golf with President Trump. He beat me like a drum. He likes it, but my goal in 2018 is to get better and challenge him more forcefully on the golf course and work with him where I can in Congress. He's got a great sense of humor. He's a very good golfer and when you spend four hours on a golf course with somebody you get to know him," he said.

Graham also said that he would be "very disappointed" if the international community allowed North Korea into this year's Winter Olympics.

"I can't believe that [Kim Jong Un's] behavior is consistent with the Olympic spirit," he said.

And when asked about the alleged comments made by former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon in Michael Wolfe's recent book 'Fire and Fury: Inside The Trump White House', Graham said he doesn't have any idea if those comments were true.

"All I can say is that I find the President to be curious, to be forceful. We disagree at times, but he is nobody's fool. I think he is doing a good job as Commander and Chief," he said.

