Sen. John Courson Indicted on Ethics Charges

Columbia (WLTX) Senator John Courson has been indicted on ethics charges by a grand jury late Thursday WLTX has learned.

The charges are misconduct in office and a conversion of campaign funds for personal use. Courson is accused of laundering campaign money through communications firm, Richard Quinn and Associates.

The formal indictments will officially be announced sometime on Friday.

Courson's attorney issued a statement tonight to the media saying the allegations are false and they plan to fight the charges.

The 72-year-old Courson has served in the Senate since 1985.

He now becomes the second state lawmaker indicted by special prosecutor David Pascoe in his ongoing probe on possible corruption at the State House.

Representative Jim Merril was indicted in December.

