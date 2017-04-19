Senate Continues to Debate Road-Funding Bill

The Senate has begun the debate on the roads bill that could increase the gas tax over the next five years. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- With time running out to act, the Senate debated amendments to the roads bill for hours on Wednesday. There are ten days left of the session and voting on a roads bill is a top priority.

Senators have rejected a proposal inserting tax cuts into a bill raising revenue to fix South Carolina's crumbling roadways.

The Senate voted 22-20 Wednesday against an amendment that would have cut income taxes and manufacturer's property taxes, and increased tuition tax credits for students and tax deductions for officers.

The proposal by Republican Senator Sean Bennett was expected to eventually reduce state revenues by more than $400 million annually.

Democrats argued the Legislature already doesn't adequately fund core government functions.

The debate on other amendments continues. Democratic Senator Vincent Sheheen said inserting tax cuts would likely kill the road-funding effort for another year.

Bennett contends a bill that only raises gas taxes and fees for roadwork won't get the supermajority approval needed to override Governor Henry McMaster's threatened veto.

No action was taken on the gas tax bill, so the Senate will reconvene Thursday at 10am.

