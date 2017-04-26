Senate Votes 33-10 to Pass Crucial 2nd Reading of Roads Bill

The Senate went home on Wednesday with a road map to a roads bill after voting 33-10 on its second reading. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - After years of debate, the South Carolina Senate voted 33-10 to pass the critical second reading of the roads bill. This gets the Senate one step closer to creating a fix to the South Carolina roads.

The vote didn't come without debate. For several days, senators debated 70 amendments for the bill, often staying late into the night to come up with a plan.

Two "compromise" amendments were added to the bill. Amendment 9D gives a tax rebate to South Carolina drivers, if they submit receipts to car repairs from that year. The rebate would be a full refund to the increase in the gas tax that drivers paid.

Amendment 71 gives more power to Governor McMaster. He can now remove commissioners from the South Carolina Department of Transportation. This is something that needed legislative approval in the past. It also adds an additional commissioner to the eight-person team.

Amendment 71 also allows students at two and four-year institutions to collect an income tax credit up to $1,500.

These two amendments, coupled with the initial gas tax increase of 12 cents over the next six years that's expected to generate $800 million, make up the Senate's version of the roads bill.

A third reading is needed to send the bill back over to the House. More debate is expected once the bill crosses back to the House.

The Senate will reconvene on Thursday at 10 am.

