SC Senate Passes Roads Funding Bill, Measure Heads to House

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Senate has given final approval to a roads bill, a measure designed to provided funding to repair the state's damaged infrastructure.

The measure passed on a third and final reading Thursday morning. The night before, the Senate voted 33-10 to pass the critical second reading of the roads bill.

The measure now heads to the South Carolina House, who must approve any changes the Senate made. If they were to approve it, it would go to the governor for his signature.

For several days, senators debated 70 amendments for the bill, often staying late into the night to come up with a plan.

Two "compromise" amendments were added to the bill. Amendment 9D gives a tax rebate to South Carolina drivers, if they submit receipts to car repairs from that year. The rebate would be a full refund to the increase in the gas tax that drivers paid.

Amendment 71 gives more power to Governor Henry McMaster. He can now remove commissioners from the South Carolina Department of Transportation. This is something that needed legislative approval in the past. It also adds an additional commissioner to the eight-person team.

Amendment 71 also allows students at two and four-year institutions to collect an income tax credit up to $1,500.

These two amendments, coupled with the initial gas tax increase of 12 cents over the next six years that's expected to generate $800 million, make up the Senate's version of the roads bill.

