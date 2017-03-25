Senator Lindsey Graham's Town Hall Gets Heated

Senator Lindsey Graham's Town Hall (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Senator Lindsey Graham held a town hall at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Saturday to talk to constituents.

Among the topics discussed were the Russian investigation, wiretapping allegations, President Trump's taxes, Education, Tax Reform, Supreme Court judge picks, Healthcare, and the proposed budget.

The crowd was largely liberal, and very animated on differences of opinion. Senator Graham held firm on most of his conservative stances, but said others would require Republicans and Democrats working together.

Attendees had differing opinions on how the town hall went.

"I thought Senator Graham did an outstanding job laying out issues that were important to him and the country, made a valid point that he puts his country and his state above the party," said Tony Denny, an attendee, "and I thought it was commendable that today he knew this was going to be a crowd that was against the president on some of these issues but came out and wanted to hear their views and engage on some of these important issues."

"To me, it didn't go well," said Viola Rocker, another attendee, "Senator Graham did not listen at all. One minute he was talking about the improvements he can do and the next minute he was more or less on the GOP side."

"I was disappointed at the Town Hall," said Sandra Ray, another attendee, "I really expected Senator Lindsey to talk more about representing all of us, I felt like he pivoted and created division among people."

Senator Graham says he is a proud conservative and stood firmly behind his party.

"If you think that only liberals can get their nominees and a conservative can't, then you don't understand America," Senator Graham said.

