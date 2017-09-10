Senior Evacuees Find Refuge in Columbia

Seniors from Beaufort County made their way to the Midlands to find refuge from Hurricane Irma. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Seniors from Beaufort County made their way to the Midlands to find refuge from Hurricane Irma.

About 40 seniors, 2 dogs, 2 cats and a handful of staff members from the Indigo Pines Retirement Community in Hilton Head loaded up on a bus Monday and are now staying at their sister community, Forest Pines in Columbia.

The staff has put out air mattresses, food and games to accommodate the evacuees.

“Oh it's no problem just packed up extra panties and night shirts and made it so it's no problem. I have wonderful roommates,” Marlynne Miller from Hilton Head laughed. “So far it's been wonderful. The people have been absolutely very gracious to us.”

They expect to return as soon as they get the all clear.

