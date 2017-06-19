Senior's Farmers Market Program back in the Midlands

The Department of Social Services' "Senior Farmers Market" program will be open at several locations this week.
The program allows low-income seniors to buy $25 worth of $5 vouchers to spend at local farmer's markets.
If you live in Orangeburg county, there are four centers where you can pick up you vouchers:
- Orangeburg Senior Center, 2570 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg
- Vance Senior Center, 10304 Old #6 Highway, Vance
- Springfield Senior Center, 210 Brodie Street, Springfield
- Branchville Senior Center, 101 Caboose Court, Branchville
The program will be running at these locations through Friday. Each day, the service will run from 9 a.m. until noon.
The Senior Farmer's Market program may also be available at certain Lexington locations. The programs are ongoing until they run out of vouchers.
Call these locations to find out if the program is still operational:
- Swansea Senior Center - (803) 532-4536
- Batesburg-Leesville Senior Center - (803) 532-4536
- Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission Office - (803) 356-5111
If available, these services will be running until June 30, when the next distribution is scheduled.
