Senior's Farmers Market Program back in the Midlands

File (Photo: WLTX)

The Department of Social Services' "Senior Farmers Market" program will be open at several locations this week.

The program allows low-income seniors to buy $25 worth of $5 vouchers to spend at local farmer's markets.

If you live in Orangeburg county, there are four centers where you can pick up you vouchers:

Orangeburg Senior Center, 2570 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg

Vance Senior Center, 10304 Old #6 Highway, Vance

Springfield Senior Center, 210 Brodie Street, Springfield

Branchville Senior Center, 101 Caboose Court, Branchville

The program will be running at these locations through Friday. Each day, the service will run from 9 a.m. until noon.

The Senior Farmer's Market program may also be available at certain Lexington locations. The programs are ongoing until they run out of vouchers.

Call these locations to find out if the program is still operational:

Swansea Senior Center - (803) 532-4536

Batesburg-Leesville Senior Center - (803) 532-4536

Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission Office - (803) 356-5111

If available, these services will be running until June 30, when the next distribution is scheduled.

© 2017 WLTX-TV