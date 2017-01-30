Sen.Scott, Sen. Graham Help Detained Clemson Grad Stuck in Dubai

Nazanin Zinouri (Photo: GoFundMe)

(WLTX) -- Hours after President Trump signed his travel ban that called for extreme vetting for refugees and immigrants, one Clemson University graduate said she was detained at Dubai International Airport.

According to Nazanin Zinouri's Facebook post, she was visiting family in Tehran and was told to disembark the plane that was headed to Washington. Her post has been shared more than 200,000 times and has gotten the attention for several people here in South Carolina.

Senator Lindsey Graham sent out a tweet saying he has been in touch with the graduate who says she has been living in the U.S. for several years. It is reported that he and Clemson President Jim Clements are planning to meet with Modjoul, Zinouri's employer, and other supporters.

We have been in touch with and are working to assist Clemson graduate Nazanin Zinouri. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 30, 2017

U.S. Senator Tim Scott also says he is working to get more information about the incident.

My office continues to be in touch with Nazanin Zinouri and CBP. Working to assist. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 30, 2017

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with legal costs and other expenses to help Zinouri return to the U.S.

(© 2017 WLTX)