Separating Fact From Fiction: Tracking Irma

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- News19 has received many questions about Hurricane Irma and its forecasted path. Meteorologist Efren Afante is answering viewer questions.

Hurricane Irma is a powerful Category 3 hurricane, but is expected to strengthen this week into a Category 4 storm. There is no immediate threat to land, but hurricane watches are in effect for the northern Leeward Islands.

According to the National Hurricane Center, "It is too early to determine what direct impacts Irma might have on the continental United States. Regardless, everyone in hurricane-prone areas should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place, as we are now near the peak of the season."

The Hurricane Hunters flew into Irma Sunday evening. The information they gather will give us a better idea of the future track of the storm.

