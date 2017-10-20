WLTX
Serving up Seafood During Restaurant Week Columbia

Russell Jones, Executive Chef at Tallulah, is serving up seafood during Restaurant Week Columbia.

Shelby Heary, wltx 7:56 AM. EDT October 20, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Get your taste buds ready for Restaurant Week Columbia.

The 11-day food festival runs from October 12-22. Restaurants in Columbia offer special multi-course menus to show off the best of their cuisine.

Russell Jones, Executive Chef at Tallulah is serving up seafood this restaurant week. You can try the bouillabaisse during Restaurant Week.

Find all the participating restaurants Restaurant Week Columbia's website.

