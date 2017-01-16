A look at seven things to start you week around the nation and here at home.

Martin Luther King Jr Day (Monday) - The federal holiday commemorates the life of Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy in the Civil Rights Movement.

Eartha Kitt Day (Tuesday) - This day honors the late South Carolinian actress who spent decades in entertainment. She's often known for her cat-like purr.

Lee's Choice (Wednesday) - Move over People's Choice Awards! Lee's Choice is the only recognition that really matters on Wednesday.

Sundance Film Festival (Thursday) - It's the kickoff for the Sundance Film Festival. It's a chance for emerging talent to showcase their independent films. Last year's success story was Birth of a Nation.

Inauguration Day (Friday) - The nation will have a new president on Friday. Donald Trump will be sworn in on the west front of the US Capitol building. You can watch it here on WLTX.

The Million Women March (Saturday) - This march takes place in Washington D.C. after inauguration day. It's a grassroots effort to send a message to the new government leaders that women's rights are human rights.

NFC and AFC Championship Games (Sunday) - Four teams battle it our for a spot in the 2017 super bowl. The NFC Championship is at 3:05 p.m. and at 6:40 p.m. you can watch the AFC Championship game.

