Seven Things to Start Your Week: January 23

Tax Filing Season (Monday) - Tax filing season begins on Monday but you have a few extra days to get your taxes done this year. The deadline is now April 18 instead of the 15th.

Special Olympics (Tuesday) - The fundraising season for the Special Olympics starts Tuesday. Law enforcement agencies and athletes will be at the Statehouse. They plan to reveal this year's t-shirt and how much money was raised last year.

Opposite Day (Wednesday) - You could do breakfast for dinner or simply say "good night" to your coworkers instead of "good morning".

Circus Begins (Thursday) - Before the final curtain closes on the "The Greatest Show on Earth" you can see the "Out of This World Circus" show in Columbia starting Thursday. After more than 100 years on the road, the circus is done for good in May because of declining ticket sales.

National Chocolate Day (Friday) - Treat yourself to a piece of chocolate cake on Friday. Use the hashtag chocolate cake day (#ChocolateCakeDay) and share your pictures.

Chinese New Year (Saturday) - It's the year of the rooster. That means babies born this year are characterized as honest, intelligent, confident, and energetic. Dolly Parton, Serena Williams, Beyonce, Nancy Reagan, and Eric Clapton were all born under the rooster sign.

Beach Boys Concert (Sunday) - Grab your shades, it's good vibrations in Columbia. The beach boys are back and celebrating their 50th anniversary with a tour making a stop at the Koger Center at 7 p.m.

