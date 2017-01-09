Seven Things to Start Your Week: January 9th

The Best and Worst January Buys (Photo: iStock Photo)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Grab your calendars because this is an event-filled week. Here's a look ahead to what's happening this week.

CBS This Morning's 5th Anniversary (Monday) - Norah 'Donnell, Charlie Rose, and Gail King are celebrating their 5th year anniversary of CBS This Morning. It's America's fastest growing morning news program, putting real news back in the morning.

President's Obama's Farewell Address to the Nation (Tuesday) - President Obama will deliver his farewell speech in Chicago, where he lived before his two terms in the White House. He will share his reflection of his time in office as well as his outlook on the future of the country.

President-elect Donald Trump's News Conference (Wednesday) - Trump is set to give his first news conference since he was elected. He say's he'll reveal plans before his business, which is nine days before he's inaugurated.

Restaurant Week Begins (Thursday) - It's 11 days of discounts and special menu items at hundreds of restaurants in South Carolina. Check out their website to see which restaurants are participating.

Friday the 13th (Friday) - If your superstitious, get ready for Friday the 13th. You may see a black cat on Friday but the full moon comes just one day early.

Columbia Spells: An Adult Spelling Bee (Saturday) - The first annual Columbia's Adult Spelling Bee is a fundraiser at Tapp's Art Center benefiting Columbia Children's Theater. Teams of three will compete for the title of champion with an audience cheering them on.

Strawberry Ice Cream Day (Sunday) - It may be the middle of the cold month of January but there's an unofficial holiday for everything. This Sunday celebrates ice cream made with strawberries or added strawberry flavors.