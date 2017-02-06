Seven Things To Start Your Weel: February 6

The Best and Worst January Buys (Photo: iStock Photo)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Grab your calendars because this is an event-filled week. Here's a look ahead to what's happening this week.

Lexington's State of The Town Address (Monday) - Lexington mayor, Steve MacDougall will give his state of the town address on Monday. He will talk about topics like the town's Icehouse Amphitheater and various awards and grants received in 2016. It will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers on Maiden Lane.

Elgin Council Election (Tuesday) - There's an election for two council seats in Elgin on Tuesday. Voters can head to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Elgin's town hall.

Columbia Open House (Wednesday) - Envision Columbia open house will be held at City Hall from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine and Councilman Howard Duvall, Jr. will answer your questions about the new vision statement and the future of Columbia.

National Bagel Day (Thursday) - Over a billion dollars worth of bagels are sold each year in the United States. Make sure you're stocked up with cream cheese so you can be a part of this national day.

Monster Jam (Friday) - Drivers are getting ready to rev up the engines of their 12 foot tall truck for the Monster Jam. Gates at the Colonial Life Arena open at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $15.

The Polar Plunge (Saturday) - Some brave folks are going swimming for a cause. The polar plunge at Lake Murray is to raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics of South Carolina. Registration starts at 10 a.m., the costume contest is at 11 a.m., and the plunge is at noon.

Grammy Awards (Sunday) - The Late Late Show's James Corden will host the 59th annual Grammy Awards. Tune it to see Adele, John Legend, and Carrie Underwood perform and to see if your favorite artist brings home a Grammy. You can watch it here on WLTX.

