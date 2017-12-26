Seven-Year-Old Boy Helps Save Christmas

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - When one family’s home caught on fire and lost almost everything, one 7-year-old stepped up to help save their Christmas.

The nightmare of losing a home become Angela Davis’s reality, and her family's life felt like it was in ashes.

"I never thought that I would be in anything like a house fire. I've seen it happen to other people. I never thought it would happen to me," Davis said.

Destroyed by a house fire, all the Christmas gifts she had for her kids were gone.

"Water damage. Some got burned. We basically had to start over really," Davis explained.

With everything gone, help came in an unlikely way.

Little RJ Whetstone lives next door and wanted to do something for his friend.

"I got scared. I thought he wasn't going to make it but actually he made it," RJ said.

If you ask this 7-year-old the meaning of Christmas, it's quite simple.

"It's about friends, family, and helping people out," explained the second-grader.

By posting flyers around the neighborhood, he helped gather donations from the neighborhood to help make the Davis' Christmas special.

It couldn't make his dad, Roosevelt, more proud.

"For him to on his own without being prompted to want to make flyers, pass them out, and help his friend out, that in itself is teaching him the right way," Roosevelt said.

RJ's mother, Natacha, says she said her son is doing the right thing anyone should do.

"If it was our family, we would want someone to do the same thing for us. Our son knows giving is very important and he was able to help them out," Natacha said.

After packing up the car, they headed down the road to deliver the gifts that should have been under the Davis' Christmas tree.

With the family unwrapped their presents, the smile on their faces left RJ happy, and Angela with a full heart to get her family through the holidays.

"Now when people ask what you need, I can't even think of it because everyone has come in and gave us mostly everything we needed," Davis explained.

"Losing everything on Christmas is just sad," RJ said. "I just wanted to help them."

Davis wants to thank RJ, and the rest of the community, for helping them over the holidays. She says despite the circumstances, this Christmas is one of the better ones her family has ever experienced.

