Seven-Year-Old Hit and Run Victim Was Trying to Run Home

The seven year old is now recovering (Photo: WLTX)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - The seven-year-old victim of a hit and run is now in the hospital recovering.

Family says he suffered a broken leg, a minor skull fracture, and has stitches on his forehead.

State troopers say seven-year-old Peyton Mcconico was hit by a car on Highway 15 and Cockerill Road in Sumter.

The family says it all started at the Food Lion, also on Highway 15.

"He went in the store with my sister and somehow they got separated," Peyton's other sister Raven said.

Raven says the seven-year-old panicked and walked outside.

"He tried to find my mom's car but she was driving my grandmother's car," Raven said.

Not knowing what to do Peyton reportedly tried to run home.

"He knows that he was very close to his home," said Peyton's grandmother Lizzie Benjamin. "He started running. He just panicked and started running trying to get home. He said he just felt scared and alone."

As he was running, state troopers say he was hit by a car and the driver never stopped.

"I don't know what type of person would hit a little kid and keep going," Benjamin said.

Benjamin said getting that call was a feeling she wouldn't wish on anyone.

"Terrible," Benjamin said. "I didn't know... when they told me he had been hit by a car and airlifted... I didn't know what I was going to find."

There is one Good Samaritan their family wants to find and thank.

"The lady that saw what happened and saw him in the street with oncoming traffic coming, she turned around and got my baby out of the highway," Benjamin said.

Benjamin says Peyton's mother, who had been waiting in the car while Peyton and his sister went inside the Food Lion, looked all over the parking lot when his sister came back and told her he was missing. She says a bystander told his mother they had seen a kid run out of the parking lot, that's when she says she called the police. Benjamin said that was when his mother was told he'd been found, hit by a car.

Benjamin says they hope whoever is responsible will come forward.

"Face what you did and acknowledge the fact that you hit a helpless baby," Benjamin said, "he's a baby. And [you] kept going."

Benjamin said Peyton has been taken out of ICU and thanks God that he is still alive. If you know anything that could help in this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

© 2018 WLTX-TV