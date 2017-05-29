Severe Storms Strike Midlands for Second Straight Day

(WLTX) -- Severe storms hit the Midlands for the second straight day.
The Midlands was under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, and saw severe storms come through in the early evening.
The National Weather Service reported a wind gust of 60 miles per hour at Columbia Metropolitan Airport.
There also was reported a large oak tree down on Bridgewood Court near Gilbert. There was also a report of small hail and an estimated wind speed of 75 miles per hour.
Also in Lexington County, a trained National Weather Service spotter reported trees down on S. Lee Street and Fallaws Lane near Batesburg-Leesville, and golf ball sized hail near Gaston.
At 8:30 p.m., SCE&G's power outage map showed approximately 3,000 power outages in Lexington County.
