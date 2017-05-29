Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Midlands until 9 pm

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the Midlands.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Storms Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of the Midlands until 9 p.m.

The watch includes Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, and Sumter Counties.

It also includes counties outside the Midlands: Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Edgefield, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, Union, and York.

News19 Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy said the timing of storms will be late this afternoon into the early evening hours. The storms would have the potential to have high winds and large hail.

© 2017 WLTX-TV