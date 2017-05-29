Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Midlands until 9 pm

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Storms Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of the Midlands until 9 p.m.
The watch includes Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, and Sumter Counties.
It also includes counties outside the Midlands: Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Edgefield, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, Union, and York.
News19 Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy said the timing of storms will be late this afternoon into the early evening hours. The storms would have the potential to have high winds and large hail.
DOWNLOAD THE WLTX APPS:
You can always get the latest conditions by downloading WLTX's apps:
Weather App Phone: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_iPhone
Weather App Android: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_Android
iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98
Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs