WLTX
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Canceled

wltx 9:47 PM. EDT May 28, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The severe thunderstorm watch for the Midlands has been canceled. The threat of severe weather is over for tonight.

The watch included: Lexington, Richland, Calhoun, Orangeburg, Sumter, Lee and Clarendon counties.

Showers and thunderstorms moved through the area earlier this evening. Some of the storms became strong and even severe.

A number of areas reported damage and power outages.

 

 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories