Severe Thunderstorm Watch Canceled

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The severe thunderstorm watch for the Midlands has been canceled. The threat of severe weather is over for tonight.

The watch included: Lexington, Richland, Calhoun, Orangeburg, Sumter, Lee and Clarendon counties.

Showers and thunderstorms moved through the area earlier this evening. Some of the storms became strong and even severe.

A number of areas reported damage and power outages.

