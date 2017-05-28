Severe Thunderstorm Watch Canceled

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The severe thunderstorm watch for the Midlands has been canceled. The threat of severe weather is over for tonight.
The watch included: Lexington, Richland, Calhoun, Orangeburg, Sumter, Lee and Clarendon counties.
Showers and thunderstorms moved through the area earlier this evening. Some of the storms became strong and even severe.
A number of areas reported damage and power outages.
