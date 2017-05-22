Severe Weather Potential Today In the Midlands

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) The Midlands will have another day of showers and thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has predicted a slight risk for severe weather today. Strong to possibly severe storms have the potential to affect many communities by this afternoon. The National Weather Service in Columbia also continues a FLASH FLOOD WATCHuntil Wednesday at 8 pm.

Heavy rainfall, strong gusty winds in excess of 60+MPH and frequent lightning is possible with any of the thunderstorms today. The showers will begin this morning, then changing over the showers and thunderstorms by midday and throughout the evening.

We'll have continued updates here online, and on WLTX. You can also find us on Twitter @WLTX and on by liking our Facebook page.

You can always get the latest conditions by downloading WLTX's apps:

Weather App Phone: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_iPhone

Weather App Android: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_Android

iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

© 2017 WLTX-TV