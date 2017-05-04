Severed Human Foot Found at Charleston Marina

(Photo: Charleston Police Department)

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - Charleston police say a severed human foot was found at the Charleston City Marina this week, and they're trying to find out what's behind the discovery.

The limb was found Monday off Lockwood Drive.

The foot was encased in a black sock inside of an Adidas Samoa shoe. A picture of the actual shoe was released by police, and is attached to this article.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

