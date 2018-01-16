Shaw AFB Airman Found Dead at His Home

File (Photo: WLTX)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Shaw Air Force Base officials say an airman there was found dead in his off-base home.

The body of the airman, who the Air Force has not identified to the public yet, was discovered Monday, officials say.

The airman was assigned to the 495th Fighter Group.

"We are brokenhearted to have lost a valued member of our team, said Col.

Michael Dean, 459th FG commander. "The 495th FG considers itself a family and

this loss is felt by each of us deeply. Our condolences are with all those

who grieve with us during this time of tragedy."

The 495th FG is supported administratively by the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw.

This incident remains under investigation by the Richland County Coroner's

Office.





