Shaw AFB Personnel Spray-Painted Church, Deputies Say

wltx 12:08 AM. EDT October 13, 2017

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies now say a group of Shaw Air Force Base personnel is responsible for spray-paining satanic symbols on a local church.

Deputies said late Thursday night that they have identified the four people who vandalized Salem Black River Church in Mayesville late last month. The spray-painting was discovered on September 29 by a church member.

One of the front doors to the church had also been broke into, but investigators say it doesn't appear anyone went inside. Two other buildings on the property were also spray-painted.

Damage was estimated at $3,000.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's department did not identify the group yet, but said they were all active-duty members at the base. The identities will be released Friday. 

Deputies also have not yet said what they think the motivation behind the incident was. 

