Shaw Airman Found Dead in Home Identified

File (Photo: WLTX)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Shaw Air Force Base has identified the airman who was found dead in his home near Columbia Tuesday.

Officers say Staff Sgt. Zachary Townsend, who the base calls "a dedicated crew

chief" was assigned to the 495th Fighter Group.

Townsend served in the Air Force nine-and-a-half years, the base says.

"We are brokenhearted to have lost a valued member of our team," said Col.

Michael Dean, 495th FG commander. "The 495th FG considers itself a family

and this loss is felt by each of us deeply. Our condolences are with all

those who grieve with us during this time of tragedy."

The base says no foul play is suspected, but the incident remains under investigation

by the Richland County Coroner's Office.



© 2018 WLTX-TV