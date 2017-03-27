Shaw Airman Killed in Collision with Suspected Drunk Driver

File (Photo: WLTX)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Shaw Air Force Base officials confirm that an airman stationed on the base was killed when his car was struck by what police say was a drunk driver.

Senior Airman Austin Terrell, an Airman assigned to the 20th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, died Saturday at approximately 11:45 p.m., while traveling westbound on U.S. 378 near Sumter.

The 24-year-old Airman was an armament technician who served in the Air Force since July 23, 2013. In 2016, Terrell was selected for promotion to the rank of staff sergeant and was scheduled to promote Aug. 1, 2017.

"We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of Austin," said Maj. Kristen Torma, 20th AMXS commander. "Austin was a dedicated member of the squadron, he was our teammate. He always made it a point to put others first and met every challenge with a smile. Austin's leadership and encouraging ways impacted us all and he'll be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and all those impacted by this tragedy."

Sumter police say Terell was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck head on by a Yukon. Officers say the driver of the Yukon was drunk, and was going in the wrong direction.

The driver of the Yukon, 44-year-old Michael Demore, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death.

This accident remains under investigation by the Sumter Police Department.



