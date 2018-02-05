'She Was Wrapped Up In the Chair In Front of Us Like a Pretzel'

NTSB investigating the Amtrak train crash (Photo: NTSB)

Cayce, SC (WLTX) - The terrifying details of the Amtrak train accident are starting to surface from those who were onboard the train.

"This train wreck, it was traumatic," said victim George Kephart. "I'm lost right now."

George Kephart got onboard from his hometown in Raleigh, NC. He says he was sleeping in the first carriage behind the engine when the train crashed.

"People screamed," Kephart said. "There were people on top of each other, the cabin looked all smokey and everything it was just straight chaos."

Kephart says the first person he noticed was an elderly lady.

"She was completely wrapped up into the chair in front of us like a pretzel," Kephart said. "The first thing I did was help her."

That's when Kephart thinks his adrenaline wore off, and he felt the pain in his back.

"That pain hit me so bad I just dropped right to my knees, it was so painful I was screaming," Kephart said.

Kephart says when EMS came to get everyone off he couldn't even stand.

"They said, 'look, we can't get a board in here,' so I started crawling," Kephart said. "I crawled all the way to the door."

Kephart says when he finally got outside, he felt every bit of the cold February night.

"I was shivering so bad, but the pain in my back, I didn't know what was worse," Kephart said. "I mean I was screaming. This other guy came up to me and he took his jacket off and he said, 'listen, there's blood all over it but I see you're freezing, do you want me to lay it on you?' and I said, 'yea please, please, lay that on me.'"

Kephart says he was later taken to the VA hospital for treatment. He says the whole experience has been traumatizing.

"I'm just overwhelmed," Kephart said.

Later Sunday he was put on a bus to Jacksonville.





