Shelter Policy Keeps More Animals With Owners

Columbia, SC (WLTX) – A new policy aiming to keep more pets with their owners is now being implemented at animal shelters in Columbia and Richland County.

The policy called managed intake requires pet owners to assess their situation before turning over their furry loved ones.

“We've learned from studies from like the ASPCA, that actually 30-40 percent of the people turning in their pets actually don't want,” Marli Drum with Columbia Animal Services explained. “They just have a temporary hardship or situation that is causing them to feel like they can't keep their pet.”

Drum said those hardships could be an unexpected layoff, expensive health costs animal behavioral issues or the family is relocating.

She said the shelters want to help connect people to resources so that they don’t have to give up their pets if they don’t want to.

“What we want to do is talk to these folks before they come down here and see if that's the case is there just a temporary issue that we can help them fix,” the superintendent of Columbia Animal Services said.

More than 7,000 animals are turned into the Columbia Animal Shelter every year. They are hoping this new program will help reduce that number.

“The idea is to try to keep more pets out of the shelter and actually in their current homes so we don't have the burden of taking them through the shelter process, the cost, the expense, the time and then rehoming this animal,” Drum explained.

Drum said it has worked in other communities and there have been no increase in people just abandoning their animals.

“We understand people have you know everybody has issues going on in life and things could come up we just want to try to reach out to those folks that we can help and try to solve those situations before the pets actually come to us,” she continued.

It went into effect on May 1 in Columbia and Richland County.

They wanted us to let you know that the program only applies to pets. So if you find a stray, you can still turn in it per usual.

For more information please visit Columbia Animal Services at 127 Humane Lane in Columbia off Shop Rd. or call at 803-776-7387.

