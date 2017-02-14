Sheriff Asks for More Officers to Combat Gangs

In Kershaw County, a spike in gang member arrests have led Sheriff Jim Matthews to ask county leaders for more money for additional officers. (Photo: WLTX)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - In Kershaw County, a spike in gang member arrests have led Sheriff Jim Matthews to ask county leaders for more money for additional officers.

“We do not have the manpower to deal with this. We barely have enough man power to deal with our regular routine, criminal activity and so forth,” Matthews explained. “I'm hoping it will awaken some of our council members and the public as well to the problem of gangs, and cause them to give us what we need to begin the process of dealing with this before it gets out of hand.”

He is asking county council for $450,000 dollars for four more officers to help combat the issue.

Matthews says gang members from surrounding counties are coming into Kershaw.

“I think we’re being viewed as a soft, lightly guarded target,” the sheriff said. “In other words we don’t have the law enforcement presence in Kershaw County that other counties have so hey it’s an easy place to go, and do your activity without possibly getting caught.”

Matthews says they've arrested several certified gang members and folks associated with gangs in the past few months who have stolen cars, checks, money and other valuables and who have led officers on high speed chases.

“We recently arrested a guy who’s a documented Blood gang member out of New Jersey who is wanted out of New Jersey. He had in his possession, stolen checks that were taken from mail boxes in Lugoff,” Matthews said. “As we arrest more and more people who are affiliated with gangs, it’s a reasonable assumption that there’s more and more gang activity in our county.”

Matthews asked for $450,000 at the Kershaw County Council meeting Tuesday night. He says if there are more officers able to patrol the neighborhoods, he believes criminal activity will go down.

