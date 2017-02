Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a wooded area in Lexington County.

A tweet sent out by the Lexington Sheriff's Department said that body was found in a wooded area in the 3900 block of Fish Hatchery Road.

The cause of death or gender is unknown.

